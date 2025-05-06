Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 28 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

May 6, 2025 Will Robinson-Smith
File: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands at Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) ahead of the launch of the Starlink 12-21 mission. Image: Adam Bernstein/Spaceflight Now

SpaceX is preparing to launch its latest batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites to low Earth orbit on Tuesday night.

The Starlink 6-93 mission will be the company’s 470th Falcon 9 rocket launch to date and will add another 28 satellites to the constellation of more than 7,300 currently on orbit. Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

On Monday, the 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 85 percent chance for favorable weather during the four-hour launch window. Concerns revolve around the potential impacts from anvil and cumulus clouds.

SpaceX will use the Falcon 9 first stage booster, tail number 1085, which will be making its seventh trip to space and back. It previously launched NASA’s Crew-9, Fram2, Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission 1 and GPS 3 Space Vehicle 07.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1085 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions’ (JRTI). If successful, this will be the 119th booster landing for JRTI and the 442nd booster landing to date.

