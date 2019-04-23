Photos: Antares rocket blasts off from Virginia

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket launch April 17 from Virginia’s Eastern Shore marked the start of the 11th Cygnus resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Firing away from pad 0A at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops Island, Virginia, the 139-foot-tall (42.5-meter) Antares rocket arced toward the southeast over the Atlantic Ocean powered by two Russian-made RD-181 kerosene-fueled main engines.

Liftoff occurred at 4:46 p.m. EDT (2046 GMT) to kick off the Cygnus resupply mission. The automated cargo craft arrived at the space station Friday, April 19.

