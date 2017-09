The United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket, standing 197 feet tall and and weighing 1.2 million pounds, unleashes 2.4 million pounds of thrust from its main engine and four side-mounted solid boosters at 10:49:47 p.m. local time (1:49:47 a.m. EDT; 0549:47 GMT) to launch the secret NROL-42 payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

Video courtesy of United Launch Alliance

