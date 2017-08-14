Video: Time-lapse of Falcon 9 rocket raised for launch at pad 39A

SpaceX’s ground team hydraulically hoisted a 213-foot-tall (65-meter) Falcon 9 rocket vertical at pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center before dawn Monday ahead of a planned liftoff with a space station-bound robotic resupply craft.

Liftoff is set for 12:31 p.m. EDT (1631 GMT) Monday to begin a two-day pursuit of the space station with more than 6,400 pounds (2,900 kilograms) of experiments and supplies. Follow the launch live in our Mission Status Center.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.