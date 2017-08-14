August 14, 2017
Breaking News

Video: NASA and SpaceX brief media on space station cargo flight

August 14, 2017 Stephen Clark

Officials from NASA and SpaceX briefed the media on Monday’s scheduled launch of a commercial Dragon spacecraft on an automated resupply mission to the International Space Station. It will be the 12th SpaceX cargo flight to the research outpost.

Related Articles

© 1999-2017 Spaceflight Now Inc.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!