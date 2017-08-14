Video: NASA and SpaceX brief media on space station cargo flight

Officials from NASA and SpaceX briefed the media on Monday’s scheduled launch of a commercial Dragon spacecraft on an automated resupply mission to the International Space Station. It will be the 12th SpaceX cargo flight to the research outpost.
Officials from NASA and SpaceX briefed the media on Monday’s scheduled launch of a commercial Dragon spacecraft on an automated resupply mission to the International Space Station. It will be the 12th SpaceX cargo flight to the research outpost.
© 1999-2017 Spaceflight Now Inc.