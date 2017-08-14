Video: Falcon 9 launch viewed from KSC press site

Watch a replay of Monday’s Falcon 9 launch as seen from the Kennedy Space Center press site, a viewpoint around three miles from pad 39A.

The 213-foot-tall (65-meter) rocket delivered a SpaceX cargo capsule on course to haul more than 6,400 pounds (2,900 kilograms) of experiments and equipment to the International Space Station. It was the 11th Falcon 9 flight of the year, and the 39th Falcon 9 launch overall.

Read our Mission Status Center for details on the flight.

