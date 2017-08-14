4K video replay liftoff Falcon 9 rocket’s liftoff on station cargo flight

Check out a 4K video clip of Monday’s Falcon 9 launch viewed from Spaceflight Now’s office at the Kennedy Space Center.

The 213-foot-tall (65-meter) rocket took off from pad 39A and delivered a SpaceX cargo capsule on course to haul more than 6,400 pounds (2,900 kilograms) of experiments and equipment to the International Space Station. It was the 11th Falcon 9 flight of the year, and the 39th Falcon 9 launch overall.

Read our Mission Status Center for details on the flight.

