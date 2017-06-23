Falcon 9 launch timeline with BulgariaSat 1

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff from Cape Canaveral on Thursday evening, heading due east over the Atlantic Ocean to deliver the BulgariaSat 1 communications satellite into orbit 35 minutes later.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is poised for launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT) Friday at the opening of a two-hour launch window.

Perched atop the rocket is the BulgariaSat 1 communications satellite, a spacecraft made by Space Systems/Loral, ready to beam television programming across Bulgaria and neighboring countries in the Balkans. The rocket will place the satellite into a high-altitude “supersynchronous” transfer orbit.

The timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon 9 flight with BulgariaSat 1, SpaceX’s second launch with a previously-flown first stage booster.

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:10: Mach 1

T+0:01:19: Max Q

T+0:02:36: MECO

T+0:02:40: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:47: First Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:03:40: Fairing Jettison

T+0:06:19: Stage 1 Entry Burn

T+0:08:31: Stage 1 Landing

T+0:08:38: SECO 1

T+0:27:08: Second Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:28:13: SECO 2

T+0:34:55: BulgariaSat 1 Separation

