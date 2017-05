Email the author.

Check out a view of the Falcon 9 launch Monday from our camera at the Kennedy Space Center press site about three miles from pad 39A.

The rocket blasted off at 7:15 a.m. EDT (1115 GMT) with a top secret spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Monday’s mission marked the 33rd flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and the fourth time one of the vehicle’s first stages has landed at Cape Canaveral.

