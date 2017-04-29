Time lapse of Falcon 9 rocket hoisted vertical at pad 39A

Watch a time lapse replay of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket as it was raised upright at launch pad 39A in Florida on Saturday, a day before its scheduled launch with a top secret payload for the U.S. government’s spy satellite agency.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket was stood up at the launch pad shortly after 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT) Saturday.

The Falcon 9 is set for launch Sunday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

