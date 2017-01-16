Fresh views of Saturday’s Falcon 9 rocket launch

Check out more imagery of Saturday’s liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, including pictures from remote cameras at the launch pad and new video released by the U.S. Air Force.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket soared into orbit from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg Air Force Base, heading off with 10 Iridium voice and data relay satellites at 9:54:39 a.m. PST (12:54:39 p.m. EST; 1754:39 GMT).

The on-target launch was the first by SpaceX since a rocket exploded on the launch pad in Florida on Sept. 1.

Video credit: U.S. Air Force

