NASA Administrator teases further Artemis program updates in one-on-one interview

NASA has it’s sights set on launching the Artemis 2 mission no earlier than April 1. The determination came following the conclusion of a two-day, agency-level review of the Moon-bound flight, which took place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission analysis, called a flight readiness review (FRR), pulled together the mission management team, leadership from multiple NASA centers and the four crew members to discuss all of the various potential risks to the mission and how they would be addressed, should they arise.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, alongsideCanadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen will be the first to fly an Orion spacecraft — named ‘Integrity’ — which is set to fly around Moon and back during a planned 10-day mission.

Prior to jumping into the second day of the FRR, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman sat down with Spaceflight Now to discuss the state of the Artemis program, roughly two weeks after he announced major changes to the architecture.

Isaacman discusses the progress towards the reimagined Artemis 3 mission, launching in mid-2027; concerns raised by the NASA Office of Inspector General’s latest report; NASA’s workforce goals; and the needle-moving undertakings that the agency is focused on in the years to come.

Watch the full interview below: