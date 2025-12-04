Orion hatch ‘blemish’ delays launch day rehearsal for Artemis 2 astronauts

The four astronauts who are to fly a loop around the Moon next year on the Artemis 2 mission were supposed to board their Orion capsule on Nov. 19 for a launch day rehearsal, but a problem with the spacecraft’s hatch delayed the practice run, NASA told Spaceflight Now.

“We were supposed to be at Kennedy Space Center for the Countdown Demonstration Test, but we have delayed that test into December,” Artemis 2 Commander Reid Wiseman said in a video, shared Nov. 24 on social media. “We spent the bulk of this week sitting down with our flight control experts and our teams here at Johnson [Space Center] just working through all the questions that we have leading up to today.”

Similar countdown practice runs for astronauts and launch controllers took place during the Apollo and Shuttle programs and continue to this day for SpaceX Crew Dragon crews. For those rehearsals, the astronauts boarded their spaceships at the launch pad, but the Artemis 2 plan is different.

For the Countdown Demonstration Test, or CDT, the Artemis 2 astronauts will walkout out of crew quarters at the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkouts Building in bright-orange pressure suits before traveling to the Vehicle Assembly Building, where their Orion capsule and Space Launch System rocket are being readied for flight in High Bay 3. Once inside the cavernous building they will ride the launch pad elevator to the 274-foot level, cross the crew access arm and strap in aboard the Orion spacecraft. Meanwhile in the adjacent Launch Control Center, Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson will run her team through the final hours of the countdown, before stopping the clock in its final moments. The astronauts will then practice an emergency evacuation from the capsule.

Spaceflight Now earlier reported that the countdown rehearsal was delayed by an issue with the Orion capsule. A NASA spokesperson confirmed that in a statement to Spaceflight Now on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

“Prior to the countdown demonstration test, the agency had planned to conduct a day of launch closeout demonstration. This demonstration was paused when a blemish was found on the crew module thermal barrier, preventing hatch closure until it could be addressed,” the statement read. “A repair was completed on Nov. 18 allowing the closeout demo to successfully complete on Nov. 19. To allow lessons learned from the closeout demo to be incorporated into the planning for the countdown demonstration test, the decision was made to proceed into water servicing next and place the countdown demonstration test after this servicing completes.”

It was not clear from the NASA statement how a ‘blemish’ prevented the closure of the hatch and NASA would not say exactly when the countdown rehearsal will take place.

Declining to provide further details, the space agency spokesperson said: “NASA remains on track to launch Artemis 2 no later than April 2026 with opportunities to potentially launch as soon as February.”

“It won’t affect our launch schedule, which is fantastic,” said Wiseman in the Nov. 24 video. “Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team at Kennedy are working hard, getting this vehicle ready for us to go.”

The CDT is one of the big milestones outlined by NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems before the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft are rolled out from the VAB to the pad at Launch Complex 39B.

Once there, final-prelaunch checkouts will take place over a roughly 18-day work period. That work includes the Wet Dress Rehearsal (WDR), during which teams will load more than 700,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen onto the rocket in the same manner that will be done on launch day.

The four crew members, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen and Wiseman, won’t be onboard the Orion capsule for the WDR, but will have some final emergency evacuation training at the pad.