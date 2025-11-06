SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink broadband satellites Thursday on a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, bringing the total launched in 2025 to 2,600.

The Starlink 11-14 mission lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 1:13 p.m. PST (4:13 p.m. EST / 2113 UTC). The rocket took a south-easterly trajectory hugging the California coastline.

SpaceX used the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number B1093 which was making its eighth flight. Its previous missions, including the first two batches of satellites for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer and five other batches of Starlink satellites.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1093 landed on the drone ship called ‘Of Course I Still Love You’, positioned in the Pacific Ocean. It was the 163rd landing on this vessel and the 530th booster landing to date.