SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink broadband satellites Thursday on a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, bringing the total launched in 2025 to 2,600.
The Starlink 11-14 mission lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 1:13 p.m. PST (4:13 p.m. EST / 2113 UTC). The rocket took a south-easterly trajectory hugging the California coastline.
SpaceX used the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number B1093 which was making its eighth flight. Its previous missions, including the first two batches of satellites for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer and five other batches of Starlink satellites.
Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1093 landed on the drone ship called ‘Of Course I Still Love You’, positioned in the Pacific Ocean. It was the 163rd landing on this vessel and the 530th booster landing to date.
Waste of money that could have been used for the SNAP program