Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 28 Starlink satellites on Wednesday sunrise Falcon 9 flight

SpaceX’s next Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast is set to depart at sunrise on Wednesday.

The mission, dubbed Starlink 10-22, will be the company’s 110th Falcon 9 launch of the year. SpaceX is aiming for liftoff from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:06 a.m. EDT (1106 UTC).

On Tuesday, the 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 70 percent chance for favorable weather, citing a potential concern for interference from cumulus clouds.

“Isolated showers over the gulf stream are expected in the morning hours during both primary and back up launch days,” the meteorologists added.

SpaceX will launch the missions using the first stage booster 1083, which will fly for a 14th time. Some of its previous missions included NASA’s Crew-8, Polaris Dawn and Intuitive Machines’ second lunar lander.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1083 will target a landing on the drone ship, ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas.’ If successful, this will be there 123rd landing on this vessel and the 499th booster landing to date.

The 28 Starlink V2 Mini satellites onboard the rocket will be deployed a little more than an hour after liftoff. This is scheduled to be SpaceX’s 79th mission this year supporting its satellite megaconstellation.