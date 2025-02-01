Saturday Starlink launch marks 200th orbital flight from Vandenberg’s pad 4E

SpaceX launched its latest batch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday afternoon.

The mission was the 111th orbital launch for SpaceX from its pad at Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) and the 200th orbital launch in total from that site. Liftoff happened at 3:02 p.m. PST (6:02 p.m. EST, 2302 UTC).

SpaceX used Falcon 9 first stage booster, tail number B1075, on the mission dubbed Starlink 11-4. This was the 17th flight for B1075, which previously launched the Transporter-11 rideshare mission, SDA-0A for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Development Agency, SARah-2 and 13 Starlink missions.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, the booster landed on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You,’ completing the 119th landing for OCISLY and the 403rd booster landing to date.