Photos: More images of Falcon Heavy’s launch and booster landings

These additional views of the Falcon Heavy’s maiden liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center, and landing of its two side boosters at nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, come from locations across the Florida spaceport.

The Falcon Heavy lifted off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 3:45 p.m. EST (2045 GMT), and its two side boosters touched down at Landing Zone 1 and Landing Zone 1 around eight minutes later. The landing pads are located about 9 miles (13 kilometers) to the south of pad 39A.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket took off with nearly 5 million pounds of thrust, and its upper stage propelled a Tesla Roadster sports car and a spacesuit-wearing mannequin named Starman into orbit around the sun.

The first two images show crowds gathered before the launch outside the Vehicle Assembly Building and at the Kennedy Space Center’s press site.

