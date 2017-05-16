Watch a replay of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch with Inmarsat 5 F4

Miss Monday night’s launch from Kennedy Space Center? Watch a replay of the Falcon 9 rocket taking off with the Inmarsat 5 F4 communications satellite, a heavyweight spacecraft designed to link airliners, ships and others on-the-go via broadband.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 rocket took off at 7:21 p.m. EDT (2321 GMT) with the 13,417-pound (6,086-kilogram) Inmarsat 5 F4 satellite. The Boeing-built craft is beginning a 15-year mission to join the Global Xpress Ka-band broadband network operated by London-based Inmarsat.

The successful evening blastoff Monday marked the 34th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and the sixth Falcon 9 launch of the year.

