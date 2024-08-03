Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 23 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is looking to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday morning. The launch attempt comes after it stood down from launching a Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft from Florida due to poor weather.

Liftoff of the Starlink 11-1 mission is targeting 12:24 a.m. PDT (3:24 a.m. EDT, 0724 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E). Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster launching this mission, B1082, will be launching for a 6th time. It previously launched the USSF-62 mission as well as four Starlink mission.

A little more than eight missions after liftoff, B1082 will land on the SpaceX droneship, “Of Course I Still Love You.” This will be the 98th landing on OCISLY and the 334th booster landing to date.

The 23 Starlink satellites will add to the more than 6,200 active satellites on orbit, according to astrophysicist and expert orbital tracker, Jonathan McDowell.