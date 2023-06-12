SpaceX launches another 52 Starlink internet satellites

Watch a replay of our live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the Starlink 5-11 mission at 3:10 a.m. EDT (0710 UTC) on June 12 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Follow us on Twitter.

SpaceX’s 40th launch of the year sent another batch of 52 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral early Monday aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

Liftoff from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station occurred at 3:10 a.m. EDT (0710 UTC) Monday.

The mission followed a familiar track and timeline, with the Falcon 9 heading southeast from Florida’s Space Coast to place the 52 Starlink payloads into an orbit inclined 43 degrees to the equator. It took about 65 minutes from liftoff through separation of the Starlink satellites, which occurred over the Western Pacific Ocean.

Two braking burns slowed the rocket for landing on the drone ship “Just Read the Instructions” around 400 miles (640 kilometers) downrange approximately eight-and-a-half minutes after liftoff. The reusable booster, designated B1073 in SpaceX’s inventory, made its ninth trip to space.

The launch was the first of two Falcon 9 rockets scheduled to take off Monday, with SpaceX teams at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California preparing a Falcon 9 for liftoff about 14 hours after the flight from Florida at 5:19 p.m. EDT (2:19 p.m. PDT; 2119 UTC). The launch from California will haul a group of 72 small spacecraft and payloads into polar orbit for a range of U.S. and international customers on SpaceX’s eighth small satellite rideshare mission.

The Cape Canaveral launch, named Starlink 5-11 in SpaceX’s launch sequence, brought the total number of Starlink satellites SpaceX has launched to 4,595. The Starlink network provides high-speed, low-latency connectivity to customers around the world. SpaceX says each Starlink launch adds more than a terabit per second of capacity to the constellation.

SpaceX currently has more than 4,200 functioning Starlink satellites in space, with more than 3,500 operational spacecraft and more than 500 moving into their operational orbits, according to a tabulation by Jonathan McDowell, an expert tracker of spaceflight activity and an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

The rest of the Starlink satellites were prototypes or failed platforms that have been retired from service and guided back into the atmosphere to burn up on re-entry.