Live coverage: Indian PSLV lifts off with 18 satellites

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the countdown and launch of India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle with Brazil’s Amazonia 1 Earth observation satellite and 18 smaller co-passenger payloads. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
Launch Webcast
Webcast of Secondary Payload Deployment
ISRO’s live video stream begins at approximately 0430 GMT (11:30 p.m. EST) and will be available on this page.
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.