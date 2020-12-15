December 15, 2020
Live coverage: Rocket Lab launches Japanese radar satellite

December 15, 2020 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Rocket Lab Electron rocket from Launch Complex 1 on Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand carrying the StriX-α radar observation satellite for Synspective. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Rocket Lab’s live video webcast begins approximately 15 minutes prior to launch, and will be available on this page.

