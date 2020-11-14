November 14, 2020
Breaking News

Watch a 4K replay of the Atlas 5 launching for the National Reconnaissance Office

November 14, 2020 Spaceflight Now

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket roars away from launch complex 41 at Cape Canaveral carrying a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. Boosted by new Northrop Grumman-built solid rockets, the Atlas lifted off at 5:32 p.m. EST (2232 GMT) Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!