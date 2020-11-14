Watch a 4K replay of the Atlas 5 launching for the National Reconnaissance Office

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket roars away from launch complex 41 at Cape Canaveral carrying a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. Boosted by new Northrop Grumman-built solid rockets, the Atlas lifted off at 5:32 p.m. EST (2232 GMT) Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
