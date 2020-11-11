November 12, 2020
Photos: Falcon 9 rocket rolled out to pad 39A for Crew-1 launch

November 11, 2020 Stephen Clark

SpaceX raised a 215-foot-tall (65-meter) Falcon 9 rocket on pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida this week, shortly after the launcher rolled out of the company’s hangar with a Crew Dragon spaceship to ferry four astronauts to the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket emerged from SpaceX’s hangar at the southern perimeter of pad 39A Monday night. A transporter carried the rocket up the ramp to the historic launch complex, where hydraulics hoisted the rocket vertical in preparation for a launch scheduled for 7:49 p.m. EST Saturday (0049 GMT Sunday).

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft is mounted on top of the Falcon 9 rocket. The capsule will launch on SpaceX’s first operational crew rotation flight to the space station, carrying NASA commander Mike Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Shannon Walker, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi on a six-month expedition in orbit.

These photos were taken Monday night and Tuesday as SpaceX prepared to test-fire the Falcon 9 rocket’s engines ahead of the crew launch.

Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, and Japanese space flier Soichi Noguchi pose with their Crew Dragon spacecraft Monday night as the Falcon 9 rocket rolled out to pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

