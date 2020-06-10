June 11, 2020
Breaking News

Photos: SpaceX’s first crewed mission launches from pad 39A

June 10, 2020 Stephen Clark

This collection of images from NASA and SpaceX photographers shows the Crew Dragon spacecraft lifting off on top of a Falcon 9 rocket May 30.

Taking advantage of a break in the weather, the 215-foot-tall (65-meter) Falcon 9 rocket took off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:22:45 p.m. EDT (1922:45 GMT) on May 30. Around 12 minutes later, the Falcon 9’s upper stage deployed the Crew Dragon spaceship into orbit.

The launch marked the first time astronauts have flown into orbit from a U.S. spaceport since the last launch of NASA’s space shuttle program July 8, 2011.

These photos show the Falcon 9 launching atop nine Merlin 1D engines, each consuming kerosene and liquid oxygen propellants, producing a combined 1.7 million pounds of thrust. The final photo in the series shows the Falcon 9’s first stage booster landing on SpaceX’s drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Atlantic Ocean for potential reuse on a future mission.

Credit: SpaceX
Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls & Joel Kowsky
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX

