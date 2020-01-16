January 16, 2020
Breaking News

Photos: Ariane 5 rocket rolled out for first launch of 2020

January 16, 2020 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

A nearly 180-foot-tall (54.8-meter) Ariane 5 rocket rolled out of its integration hangar to the ELA-3 launch zone Wednesday at the Guiana Space Center in South America, moving into position for liftoff Thursday with two geostationary communications satellites.

The Eutelsat Konnect and GSAT 30 satellites, owned by Paris-based Eutelsat and the Indian Space Research Organization, are fastened to the top of the Ariane 5 launcher inside the rocket’s Swiss-made payload fairing.

The Ariane 5’s 107th mission is set for liftoff during a launch window opening at 4:05 p.m. EST (2105 GMT; 6:05 p.m. French Guiana time) Wednesday.

These images show the Ariane 5’s departure from the final assembly building at the spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on a mobile launch table pulled by a Titan tug. The trip on trail tracks extends about 1.7 miles (2.7 kilometers) to the ELA-3 launch zone.

Read our Mission Status Center for details on the mission and live coverage of the launch.

Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – P. Baudon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – P. Baudon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – P. Baudon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – P. Baudon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – P. Baudon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – P. Baudon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – P. Baudon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – P. Baudon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – P. Baudon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – P. Baudon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – P. Baudon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – P. Baudon

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!