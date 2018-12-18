Falcon 9 launch timeline with the GPS 3 SV01 navigation satellite

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday carrying the U.S. Air Force’s first GPS 3-series navigation satellite destined for an orbit more than 12,000 miles above Earth.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is poised for launch from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 9:11 a.m. EST (1411 GMT) Tuesday at the opening of a 26-minute launch window.

The Lockheed Martin-built GPS 3 SV01 satellite mounted atop the rocket is the first member of an upgraded generation of GPS navigation spacecraft, featuring higher-power signals that are more resilient to jamming, and additional broadcast frequencies to make the GPS network more interoperable with other navigation satellite fleets.

The Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage booster will not be recovered on this launch due to the performance required to place the GPS satellite into its intended orbit, while allowing for a fuel reserve to de-orbit the Falcon 9’s upper stage at the end of the mission.

The timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon 9 flight with the GPS 3 SV01 spacecraft.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:04: Max Q

T+0:02:44: MECO

T+0:02:48: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:50: First Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:03:22: Fairing Jettison

T+0:08:16: SECO 1

T+1:08:51: Second Ignition of Second Stage

T+1:09:37: SECO 2

T+1:56:17: GPS 3 SV01 Separation

