News from the Press Site: Boeing Starliner gets go ahead for Crew Flight Test

April 27, 2024 Will Robinson-Smith

In this week’s edition of News from the Press Site, Spaceflight Now’s Will Robinson-Smith is joined by Tariq Malik, editor-in-chief of Space.com, and Passant Robie, space reporter for Gizmodo. The panel discusses the arrival of the NASA astronauts who will be the first to fly onboard Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, the reestablishment of contact with the Voyager 1 spacecraft, the 300th Falcon 9 booster landing for SpaceX and much more.

News from the Press Site is a weekly video podcast where we cover the big space news of the week with some of the journalists covering it on the daily.

Tariq Malik, Space.com:

Passant Robie, Gizmodo:

Related Articles