August 8, 2019
Atlas 5 launches AEHF 5 as seen from Kennedy Space Center (members only)

August 8, 2019 Spaceflight Now

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

An Atlas 5 lifts off at dawn creating a spectacular sky show. The United Launch Alliance rocket blasted away from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral at 6:13 am EDT (1013 GMT) on August 8, 2019. It was carrying into orbit the fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-5) communications satellite for the U.S. Air Force. This video was shot from the Kennedy Space Center Press Site.

Video: Steven Young/Spaceflight Now.

