Atlas 5 launches AEHF 5 as seen from Kennedy Space Center (members only)

An Atlas 5 lifts off at dawn creating a spectacular sky show. The United Launch Alliance rocket blasted away from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral at 6:13 am EDT (1013 GMT) on August 8, 2019. It was carrying into orbit the fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-5) communications satellite for the U.S. Air Force. This video was shot from the Kennedy Space Center Press Site.

Video: Steven Young/Spaceflight Now.