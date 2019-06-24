Launch timeline for Falcon Heavy’s first launch for the U.S. Air Force

SpaceX’s third Falcon Heavy rocket is set for liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and the heavy-lift launcher will head on an easterly course over the Atlantic Ocean atop more than 5 million pounds of thrust.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is poised for launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a four launch window that opens at 11:30 p.m. EDT Monday (0230 GMT Tuesday) and closes at 3:30 a.m. EDT (0730 GMT).

There are two dozen satellites mounted on top of the rocket awaiting launch into three distinct orbits, which are described in the timeline below.

Read our Mission Status Center for live coverage of the countdown and launch.

The graphic above illustrates the paths of the Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters, center core stage, and second stage during the rocket’s launch and landing operations. Four different components of the Falcon Heavy will follow trajectories toward different landing zones, or toward Earth orbit.

The timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon Heavy’s third mission, and the first Falcon Heavy flight for the U.S. Air Force.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:00:42: Max Q

T+0:02:27: BECO

T+0:02:31: Booster Separation

T+0:02:49: Side Cores Begin Boostback Burn

T+0:03:27: MECO

T+0:03:31: Stage Separation

T+0:03:38: First Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:04:03: Fairing Jettison

T+0:07:13: Side Boosters Begin Entry Burn

T+0:08:41: Side Booster Landings

T+0:08:38: SECO 1

T+0:08:53: Center Core Begins Entry Burn

T+0:11:21: Center Core Landing

T+0:12:55: Spacecraft Deployments Begin

T+1:12:39: Second Stage Engine Restart

T+1:13:00: SECO 2

T+2:07:35: Second Stage Engine Restart

T+2:08:04: SECO 3

T+3:27:27: Second Stage Engine Restart

T+3:28:03: SECO 4

T+3:34:09: DSX Separation

