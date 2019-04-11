Watch the Falcon Heavy go upright at launch pad 39A

The Falcon Heavy is lifted upright at launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on April 10, 2019, in this time-lapse video. The rocket is being readied for its first operational mission carrying the Arabsat 6A satellite.

Video: Spaceflight Now.