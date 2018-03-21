Video: Soyuz lifts off with three-man crew

Three veteran space fliers rode a Soyuz rocket into orbit Wednesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, heading to the International Space Station for a five-month stay.

Soyuz commander Oleg Artemyev, flanked by NASA flight engineer Drew Feustel and astronaut Ricky Arnold, were aboard the Soyuz MS-08 spaceship for liftoff at 1744 GMT (1:44 p.m. EST; 11:44 p.m. Baikonur time) Wednesday.

The Russian-made ship arrived in orbit around nine minutes later, beginning a two-day trek to the space station, where the trio will join three others to raise the lab’s crew complement back to six.

