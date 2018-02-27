February 27, 2018
Photos: Falcon 9 rocket fires into orbit with Paz, Starlink satellites

February 27, 2018 Stephen Clark

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Feb. 22 from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California with the Spanish Paz radar observation satellite and two prototypes for a planned broadband Internet network.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg at 6:17 a.m. PST (9:17 a.m. EST; 1417 GMT) on Feb. 22.

The payloads aboard the two-stage commercial rocket, which flew with a reused first stage boost, were the Paz radar reconnaissance satellite for Madrid-based Hisdesat and two Starlink testbed satellites for SpaceX’s planned constellation to broadcast global Internet service from space.

The Falcon 9 rocket placed the satellites into orbit more than 310 miles (500 kilometers) above Earth.

These images show the Falcon 9’s blastoff from California’s Central Coast just before sunrise.

Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Gene Blevins/LA Daily News
Credit: Gene Blevins/LA Daily News
Credit: Gene Blevins/LA Daily News
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Gene Blevins/LA Daily News
Credit: Gene Blevins/LA Daily News
Credit: SpaceX

