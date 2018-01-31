Video: Replay of the launch of GovSat 1 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket

Video credit: SpaceX

The GovSat 1 communications satellite for SES and the government of Luxembourg lifted off from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad at 4:25 p.m. EST (2125 GMT) Wednesday.

This video shows the 229-foot-tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 rocket carrying GovSat 1 climbing to the east from Cape Canaveral, then shedding its first stage booster and payload fairing on the way into orbit.

The launch marked the 48th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and the sixth time SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 with a reused first stage. The booster on Wednesday’s mission first flew May 1, 2017, to propel a classified National Reconnaissance Office payload toward orbit.

