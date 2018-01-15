Video: Dragon cargo craft released from International Space Station

Ground controllers sent commands Saturday for the International Space Station’s Canadian-built robotic arm to release a SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule, ending the ship’s nearly four-week stay at the orbiting research complex.

The unpiloted Dragon spacecraft was released from the robot arm at 4:58 a.m. EST (0958 GMT) Saturday, and it parachuted to a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean west of Baja California at 10:37 a.m. EST (1537 GMT) with nearly 4,100 pounds of cargo on-board.

