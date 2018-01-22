January 23, 2018
Breaking News

Photos: Atlas 5 takes off with SBIRS GEO Flight 4

January 22, 2018 Stephen Clark

Revisit Friday night’s blastoff of a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral with SBIRS GEO Flight 4, the fourth in an upgraded line of U.S. Air Force missile detection and warning satellites.

The 189-foot-tall Atlas 5, fitted with a solid rocket booster for extra thrust, lifted off at 7:48 p.m. EST Friday (0048 GMT Saturday) from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 41 launch pad.

Read our full story for more details on the mission.

Credit: Pat Corkery/Lockheed Martin Space
Credit: Jeff Spotts/ULA
Credit: Jeff Spotts/ULA
Credit: ULA
Credit: ULA
Credit: ULA
Credit: ULA
Credit: ULA
Credit: ULA
Credit: ULA
An Atlas 5 rocket streaks east from Cape Canaveral with the SBIRS GEO Flight 4 satellite in this long exposure photo. Credit: ULA

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

Related Articles

© 1999-2017 Spaceflight Now Inc.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!