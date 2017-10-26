Video: Falcon 9 rocket completes static fire test ahead of South Korean satellite launch

SpaceX’s next Falcon 9 rocket ignited its nine Merlin engines at Kennedy Space Center’s launch pad 39A Thursday in a customary pre-flight test ahead of the company’s next mission, slated for Monday with a commercial South Korean-owned communications satellite.

The Merlin 1D engines fired at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) Thursday as hold-down restraints kept the two-stage Falcon 9 rocket anchored at pad 39A. Once engineers complete a data review, ground crews will roll the Falcon 9 back to its hangar to meet the Koreasat 5A communications satellite.

