October 13, 2017
Photos: Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at twilight

October 13, 2017 Stephen Clark

Launching into a clear autumn sky at sunset, a Falcon 9 rocket took off Wednesday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and delivered the SES 11/EchoStar 105 communications satellite to orbit.

These photos show the 229-foot-tall (70-meter) launcher’s climb away from pad 39A at the Florida spaceport. Liftoff occurred at 6:53 p.m. EDT (2253 GMT) Wednesday, powered by a previously-flown first stage booster with nine Merlin 1D main engines.

The engines produced about 1.7 million pounds of thrust to push the rocket skyward.

Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now

