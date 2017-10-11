Photos: Previously-flown Falcon 9 booster poised for launch

A Falcon 9 rocket powered by a reused first stage booster rolled out Tuesday to pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, a day before its scheduled liftoff with an Airbus-built communications satellite designed for television broadcasts over the Americas.

Liftoff of the SES 11/EchoStar 105 spacecraft is scheduled for 6:53 p.m. EDT (2253 GMT) Wednesday at the opening of a two-hour launch window.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 rocket will blast off with 1.7 million pounds of thrust from its nine Merlin 1D main engines to deliver the SES 11/EchoStar 105 satellite to space on the way to an operational perch 22,300 miles (35,800 kilometers) over the equator.

