August 17, 2017
Breaking News

Photos: Falcon 9 rocket soars into space, lands back at Cape Canaveral

August 17, 2017 Stephen Clark

Look back on Monday’s blastoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in this gallery of photos captured by remote cameras at the launch pad, plus views of the first stage returning to Cape Canaveral for a propulsive landing.

The 213-foot-tall (65-meter) rocket took off on 1.7 million pounds of thrust at 12:31 p.m. EDT (1631 GMT) Monday from launch pad 39A, turning northeast over the Atlantic Ocean to send a Dragon cargo capsule on a two-day trek to the International Space Station.

Monday’s launch was the 39th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and it marked the 14th time SpaceX has recovered one of its first stage boosters intact.

Read our full story for details on the mission.

Credit: NASA/Tony Gray and Sandra Joseph
Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: NASA/Tony Gray and Sandra Joseph
Credit: Tim Dodd/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Tim Dodd/Spaceflight Now
Credit: NASA/Tony Gray and Sandra Joseph
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Tim Dodd/Spaceflight Now
Credit: NASA/Tony Gray and Sandra Joseph
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Tim Dodd/Spaceflight Now
Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett
Credit: Tim Dodd/Spaceflight Now
Credit: James Murati
Credit: James Murati
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: James Murati
Credit: Tim Dodd/Spaceflight Now
Credit: James Murati
Credit: James Murati
Credit: James Murati
Credit: SpaceX

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

Related Articles

© 1999-2017 Spaceflight Now Inc.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!