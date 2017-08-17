Photos: Falcon 9 rocket soars into space, lands back at Cape Canaveral

Look back on Monday’s blastoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in this gallery of photos captured by remote cameras at the launch pad, plus views of the first stage returning to Cape Canaveral for a propulsive landing.

The 213-foot-tall (65-meter) rocket took off on 1.7 million pounds of thrust at 12:31 p.m. EDT (1631 GMT) Monday from launch pad 39A, turning northeast over the Atlantic Ocean to send a Dragon cargo capsule on a two-day trek to the International Space Station.

Monday’s launch was the 39th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and it marked the 14th time SpaceX has recovered one of its first stage boosters intact.

Read our full story for details on the mission.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.