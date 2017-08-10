August 10, 2017
4K and HD video replays of SpaceX rocket undergoing static fire test at pad 39A

August 10, 2017 Stephen Clark

In one of its final preflight tests, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket ignited at pad 39A in Florida for several seconds Thursday, ramping up to full throttle in an end-to-end checkout of the booster before liftoff next week on a space station resupply flight.

The cargo mission is set for launch Monday at 12:31 p.m. EDT (1631 GMT). The Dragon cargo capsule, which will be installed on top of the Falcon 9 in the next few days, will arrive at the International Space Station two days later.

