Photos: Falcon 9 rocket makes evening ascent from pad 39A

Look back on last week’s liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, capping a busy two weeks for the launch company with a successful satellite deployment flight for Intelsat.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Florida’s Space Coast at 7:38 p.m. EDT (2338 GMT) Wednesday, July 5, and delivered the Intelsat 35e communications satellite to a supersynchronous transfer orbit 32 minutes later.

These photos show the Falcon 9’s launch from the view of remote sound-triggered cameras at the launch pad, and from viewing posts north of pad 39A near Playalinda Beach, the Kennedy Space Center press site, and south of the historic launch complex.

