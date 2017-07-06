Video replay of the Falcon 9 rocket’s liftoff with Intelsat 35e

Video credit: SpaceX

Launching its 10th mission this year, SpaceX delivered an Intelsat communications satellite to a high-altitude transfer orbit Wednesday with a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Falcon 9 took off at 7:38 p.m. EDT (2338 GMT) Wednesday and released the Intelsat 35e communications satellite into a “supersynchronous” transfer orbit 32 minutes later on a trajectory stretching nearly 30,000 miles (about 43,000 kilometers) above Earth.

