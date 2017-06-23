Video: Press site view of Friday’s Falcon 9 launch

Watch a replay of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket taking off from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with the BulgariaSat 1 communications satellite, as viewed from the press viewing site around three miles away.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) Falcon 9, powered by a previously-flown first stage booster, lifted off at 3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT). SpaceX delayed the launch one hour to conduct additional checks of ground systems at pad 39A.

It was the eighth Falcon 9 launch of the year, and the 36th Falcon 9 mission overall since SpaceX’s workhorse launcher made its maiden flight in June 2010.

