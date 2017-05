Check out a replay of Monday evening’s launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida in this video recorded from the Launch Complex 39 Press Site around three miles from the pad.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launcher lifted off from pad 39A at 7:21 p.m. EDT (2321 GMT) Monday with the Inmarsat 5 F4 communications satellite, a mobile broadband relay craft built by Boeing for London-based Inmarsat.

