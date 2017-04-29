Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida with the NROL-76 payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. SpaceX’s live video coverage begins at approximately 6:40 a.m. EDT (1040 GMT). Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.
Live coverage: SpaceX’s first national security launch set for Sunday
