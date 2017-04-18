Video: Tribute to NASA’s retiring George Diller

NASA launch commentator George Diller called the Atlas 5 with Cygnus, his final liftoff as the voice of launch control before retirement next month. He has worked at the Kennedy Space Center for nearly four decades and served as the commentator for such memorable launches as Hubble, Cassini, Mars Pathfinder, the Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity rovers and the final space shuttle mission.

Here, KSC Center Director Bob Cabana pays tribute to Diller on console at the Atlas Spaceflight Operations Center following the successful OA-7 Cygnus launch.

