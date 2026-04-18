Live coverage: SpaceX to attempt 600th Falcon booster landing amid West Coast Starlink mission

Update April 19, 10:33 a.m. EDT (1433 UTC): SpaceX pushed back the T-0 liftoff time.

SpaceX is positioned to complete its 600th Falcon booster landing during a Starlink mission now planned for Sunday morning. The Falcon 9 rocket will fly on a south-southwesterly trajectory upon departure from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A launch attempt on Saturday was postponed. SpaceX typically does not explain the cause of such delays.

The Starlink 17-22 mission will add another 25 broadband internet satellites into the company’s low Earth orbit constellation that consists of more than 10,200 spacecraft.

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East is now scheduled for Sunday, April 19, at 9:03:09 a.m. PDT (12:03:09 pm EDT / 1603:09 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SpaceX will fly the mission using the Falcon 9i first stage booster with the tail number B1097, which will fly for a seventh time. It previously launched Sentinel-6B, Twilight, and five previous batches of Starlink satellites.

A little more eight minutes after liftoff, B1097 will land on the SpaceX drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ If successful, this will be the 191st landing on this vessel.