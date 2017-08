Timeline for SpaceX’s next station cargo launch

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will go from Cape Canaveral to low Earth orbit in 10 minutes Monday with a Dragon capsule heading for the International Space Station carrying nearly more than 6,400 pounds of supplies and experiments.

Liftoff is set for 1631 GMT (12:31 p.m. EDT) Monday from the Kennedy Space Center’s launch pad 39A.

It will be the 39th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and SpaceX’s 11th launch of the year. Working under contract to NASA, Monday’s launch will be the 12th of least 26 SpaceX resupply missions to depart for the space station.

The illustrated timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon 9 flight with the Dragon spacecraft. It does not include times for the experimental descent and landing attempt of the first stage booster at Landing Zone 1, a former Atlas missile launch facility about 9 miles (15 kilometers) south of pad 39A.

Three ignitions of the first stage engines after separation will steer the booster back toward Florida’s Space Coast from the northeast. Here are key times for the landing maneuvers:

T+plus 2 minutes, 41 seconds: First stage boost-back burn begins

First stage boost-back burn begins T+plus 6 minutes, 9 seconds: First stage entry burn begins

First stage entry burn begins T+plus 7 minutes, 43 seconds: First stage landing

Touchdown at Landing Zone 1 should occur during a landing burn with only the first stage’s center Merlin 1D engine firing.

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:00: Mach 1

T+0:01:08: Max Q

T+0:02:25: MECO

T+0:02:28: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:36: Second Stage Ignition

T+0:09:14: SECO

T+0:10:14: Dragon Separation

T+0:11:00: Solar Arrays Deployed

