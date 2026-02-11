Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 24 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg SFB

February 11, 2026 Will Robinson-Smith
File: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands ready to launch the Starlink 7-14 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Image: SpaceX

SpaceX is preparing for its 12th Starlink mission of the year so far with a Falcon 9 rocket launch set for Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Starlink 17-34 mission will add another 24 broadband internet satellites to the growing low Earth orbit constellation.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East is scheduled for 6:14:40 a.m. PST (9:14:40 a.m. EST / 1414:40 UTC). The rocket will fly on a southerly trajectory upon leaving the pad.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX will launch the mission using the Falcon 9 booster with the tail number 1100. This will be its third flight after previously launching the Starlink 11-30 and NROL-105 missions.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff B1100 will target a landing on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You,’ positioned in the Pacific Ocean. If successful, this will be the 177th landing on this vessel and the 569th booster landing for SpaceX.

Related Articles

Falcon Heavy

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy successful in commercial debut

April 11, 2019 Stephen Clark

On its second flight, SpaceX’s mammoth Falcon Heavy rocket hurled an Arabsat communications satellite the size of a school bus nearly one-quarter the way to the moon Thursday, days after NASA’s administrator identified the privately-developed rocket as a backup to the agency’s behind-schedule Space Launch System for sending astronauts back to the lunar surface.

Falcon 9

SpaceX test-fires Falcon 9 rocket launch next week with Korean military satellite

July 11, 2020 Stephen Clark

Hours after calling off a launch of a different rocket from a nearby launch pad, SpaceX’s launch team loaded a Falcon 9 rocket with propellant Saturday and fired its nine main engines on pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, setting the stage for a liftoff with a South Korean military satellite as soon as Tuesday amid a busy stretch of missions for the California-based rocket company.