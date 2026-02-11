Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 24 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is preparing for its 12th Starlink mission of the year so far with a Falcon 9 rocket launch set for Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Starlink 17-34 mission will add another 24 broadband internet satellites to the growing low Earth orbit constellation.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East is scheduled for 6:14:40 a.m. PST (9:14:40 a.m. EST / 1414:40 UTC). The rocket will fly on a southerly trajectory upon leaving the pad.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX will launch the mission using the Falcon 9 booster with the tail number 1100. This will be its third flight after previously launching the Starlink 11-30 and NROL-105 missions.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff B1100 will target a landing on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You,’ positioned in the Pacific Ocean. If successful, this will be the 177th landing on this vessel and the 569th booster landing for SpaceX.